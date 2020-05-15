Franklin Parish’s reported COVID-19 cases were unchanged overnight, according to a May 15 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report.
Local reported cases held at 266 with no new deaths, according to LDH.
Statewide, the case count reached 33,837, a jump of 348 from the previous day. LDH is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.
As a whole LDH reported 31 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,382 fatalities and 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,091, down 102 overnight, while there are 132 patients on ventilators, down eight from the previous day.
At press time, 253,189 tests have been completed in Louisiana, either through the state lab (11,114) or commercial lab (242,075), according to LDH.
Regionally, Richland Parish reported 106 cases, up two overnight and one death, and Catahoula Parish held at 103 COVID-19 cases.
Forty-eight cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Tensas Parish had six reported cases, according to LDH. Madison Parish reported 24 cases. Caldwell, Tensas or Madison parishes have no COVID-19 related deaths. Caldwell and Tensas parishes’ reported cases did not change from the previous day and Madison Parish rose by six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.