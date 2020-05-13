A Winnsboro woman is the sixth Franklin Parish resident to die from complications related to the coronavirus, said Shane Scott, coroner’s office spokesman.
The 72-year-old white female decedent was hospitalized on March 25 in a Caddo Parish hospital. She passed away May 10 with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The elderly female was reported to have no underlying medical conditions, and her only risk factor was age.
To date, Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office has investigated the deaths of six Franklin Parish residents who were COVID-19 positive. All but one patient had comorbidities present. In medicine, comorbidity is the presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary condition.
“Our condolences are extended to the families who have lost their loved ones due to this disease,” Scott said. “Most Franklin Parish residents testing positive for the virus were able to recover or continue to recover at home without hospitalization. Clearly that is not the case for each person infected. We still have some hospitalized requiring invasive life-saving devices while others have been discharged following successful treatment. Please continue to pray for those who are recovering at home and for those who remain hospitalized. And do not forget to include those who have been discharged in your prayers, too. Coming home after being on life support is a victory, but the journey for these folks continues with many new challenges and unknowns.”
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish topped the 200 mark in reported COVID-19 cases with 208, according to a May 12 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report. The reported cases were unchanged from Monday.
The number is based on 1,086 commercial and state-run tests with the majority coming from the commercial sector.
Across the state, the case count reached 32,050, a jump of 235 from the previous day. LDH is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.
As a whole, LDH reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,281 fatalities. All but seven of Louisiana’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,320, a raise of 10 overnight, while there are 146 patients on ventilators, a drop of 11 from the previous day.
At press time, 228,012 tests have been completed in Louisiana, either through the state lab (9,894) or commercial lab (218,118), according to LDH.
Regionally, Richland Parish reported cases numbered 103 with one death, and Catahoula Parish reported 86 COVID-19 cases with three deaths. Richland numbers remained the same from yesterday while Catahoula reported one new case.
Forty-eight cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Tensas Parish had six reported cases, according to LDH. Madison Parish reported 14 cases. Caldwell, Tensas or Madison parishes have no COVID-19 related deaths.
Only Madison Parish showed a rise in reported cases with one while Caldwell and Tensas numbers stayed the same from Monday.
