Franklin Parish continues to be in the highest risk category for people contracting COVID-19 virus, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Community risk categorization is based on a community classification system developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Determination of each parish’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive over one-week reporting period.
According to LDH risk assessment, Franklin Parish has “widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases.”
New cases in Franklin Parish totaled 3,023, according to a July 27 LDH report. Total parish deaths numbered 108.
Total virus cases statewide were 527,523 with 10,914 total deaths, according to LDH.
Weekly case counts of the delta variant have exploded to eight times where they were just last month, going from some of the lowest numbers seen during the 16-month pandemic to among the highest. Hospitalizations have more than tripled over the same period once again possibly putting a strain on health care resources.
Throughout Louisiana, 1,390 COVID patients were in hospitals with 127 of those patients on ventilators, according to LDH.
Locally, COVID patient numbers have increased at Franklin Medical Center.
“We’ve definitely seen a rise in cases,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “Right now, we’ve been continuing to offer the vaccine and have continued providing the monoclonal antibody infusions for treatment of qualifying patients who are interested.”
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses, like SARS-CoV-2. Like other infectious organisms, SARS-CoV-2 can mutate over time, resulting in genetic variation in the population of circulating viral strains.
According to Kramer, other area hospitals are seeing a rise of patients.
“Earlier this evening, all but one hospital in the region was on ER diversion and much of that was due to COVID patients,” Kramer said.
A diversion request does not mean the hospital emergency department is closed, but usually means the current emergency patient load exceeds the emergency department’s ability to treat additional patients promptly.
Regionally, Richland Parish was classified in highest-risk category with cases totaling 2,682 and 58 deaths.
Caldwell Parish cases numbered 1,204 with 29 deaths. Caldwell also entered into the highest-risk category.
Southern neighbor, Catahoula Parish, was at high risk with 1,256 virus cases and 38 deaths.
Tensas Parish continued to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases with 375 and eight deaths.
LDH put Madison Parish in the high-risk category with virus numbers totaling 1,648 and 41 deaths.
Meanwhile, a study by WalletHub ranked Louisiana as the least “safest state” with respect to COVID-19.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics and ranked the overall average scores.
With a safety ranking of one being the best per category, Louisiana was 50th in vaccination rate, 49th in death rate, 42nd in positive testing rate, 46th in hospitalization rate and 29th in transmission rate.
Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island were tops on the list, and Missouri and Arkansas rounded out the bottom two.
Data used in the study came from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and COVID-19 Electronic Laboratory Reporting.
Additionally, Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped short of issuing mandates or new restrictions but issued a recommendation that residents wear masks indoors during a news conference on Friday.
“It pains me to say this, but this surge is on us,” Edwards said. “How bad it gets, how long it stays bad, how many people ultimately die — on us. We can do better. It’s entirely within our control.”
To combat the problem locally, LDH’s Sleeves Up vaccination campaign will be coming to Franklin Parish July 31.
The campaign will host a free vaccination event at Winnsboro Elementary from 9 a.m. until noon.
No appointment is required. For more information contact Grant Hebert at (337) 781-5054 or Damon Hanks at (337) 207-0032.
