Ash Slough drainage improvement project was not chosen for Round One Louisiana Watershed funding, but two Monroe projects and a Ouachita Parish Police Jury project will share in the $5 million first round purse.
A Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI) Regional Three Steering Committee listed six projects to consider for the $5 million regional portion of first round funding. Five projects were within Ouachita Parish and one was in Franklin Parish.
Regional Three contains parishes Franklin, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll.
The Franklin Parish drainage project was ranked high among the choices, but project cost was too much, according to Karen Cupit, Region Three LWI steering committee coordinator.
“The Ash Slough drainage improvements project ranked one step higher than the portable pumps project according to the state’s ranking,” Cupit said. “However, the Ash Slough project cost $3,366,330 which would take the region over the threshold that they could recommend.”
The portable pumps project kept the region within their funding capabilities under the state’s recommendation spending flexibilities which was up to $6 million, Cupit said.
Regional Steering Committee members can not recommend partially funding an application and a project must receive enough funding for completion.
Projects chosen were Georgia Street Pump Station in Monroe for $500,000, Young’s Bayou Detention Pond in Monroe for $2.6 million and portable pumps for Ouachita Parish Police Jury. Total funding for the projects was $5.8 million.
“The top rated application was for Georgia Street Pump Station,” Cupit said. “After acquiring other funding, the City of Monroe needed roughly $500,000 to finish the project. The second highest ranked project was the West Parkview project. The city’s engineer recommended that the regional steering committee fund the third ranked project, Youngs Bayou, as it helps the same people helped by the West Parkview project in addition to others.”
Meanwhile, Region Three Steering Committee members adopted their recommendations of activities, duties and authorities in a June 24 meeting.
The recommendations will now go before a statewide committee and then to the Louisiana Legislature for final approval in the next session.
Recommended Coalition authorities
Under Region Three recommendations, the coalition will have authority “to cooperate or contract with other governmental agencies.”
It will have the authority to “finance, fund, plan, establish, acquire, enlarge or extend, equip, operate and maintain systems and infrastructures.”
It could have the authority to generate revenue such as issue and sell bonds, borrow money or accept grants, collect fees or levy taxes and special assessments.
The coalition could also have the authority to adopt and enforce development codes and address maintenance issues on existing projects.
It could have authority to locate funding sources for disadvantaged parishes.
Planning and development regulation recommendations
Under Region Three recommendations, the coalition could conduct regional planning to “preserve some areas, retain water and coordinate and prioritize operations and management (O&M) of regional river systems.
It should assist local jurisdictions with administration of National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and should encourage adoption of regional standards and best watershed practices.
The coalition should also promote consistent watershed-based floodplain management policies that align with state minimum standards for development based on flood risk.
Project Implementation recommendations
Under Region Three recommendations, the coalition should facilitate the development “passive projects.”
They should promote or “require” natural channel designs to prevent further silting processes and allow for natural channel meanders and retention areas.
The coalition should coordinate with upstream states to improve channel health before increased water flow, silt and sediment get to Louisiana.
The coalition should work with other entities to ensure use of data of LWI modeling in project development and facilities cross-jurisdiction coordination by identifying related projects.
The coalition should also identify methods for prioritizing projects with multi-jurisdictional impacts.
Data and modeling recommendations
The coalition should be tasked with housing and operating the LWI watershed model for Region Three and allow other entities to use the collected data.
Under Region Three recommendations, Ouachita Parish Police Jury would facilitate all meetings and perform administrative functions. It would also use agencies such as North Delta Regional Planning & Development District for technical assistance.
Additionally, it was the recommendation that the coalition be composed of a mix of public and private representatives and be a minimum of one representative per parish.
