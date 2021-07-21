Franklin Parish is one of three northeast Louisiana parishes ranked in the highest risk category for COVID-19, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), July 20.
Union and LaSalle are the other two parishes, according to LDH. Highest risk for COVID-19 seems to be in southeastern parishes.
Since recording COVID data, LDH lists 2,934 total cases in Franklin Parish and 108 total deaths.
One person from Franklin Parish died of COVID-19 last week while a Richland Parish resident died last weekend, according to Shane Scott, NELA Ambulance spokesman.
“The ambulance service encountered more COVID positive patients in the last 72 hours than in the past two months combined,” Scott said in a Monday social media post. “Most of these patients were unvaccinated, presenting with mild to life-threatening symptoms.”
Scott added there were a small percentage of patients fully vaccinated who complained of only mild symptoms.
Statewide, there has been 501,494 total cases with 10,861 COVID-19 related deaths, according to LDH Tuesday numbers.
Since early May, 19,200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported among Louisiana residents, with 94 percent of these cases occurring among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
LDH recommends the following guidance for individuals in Louisiana:
•If you are not yet fully vaccinated you should mask and distance in public settings and particularly indoors, for your safety and for the safety of those around you.
•If you are fully vaccinated you have very good, but not absolute protection. Your risk, while relatively small, will increase as the amount of COVID-19 circulating in your community increases. Masking and distancing particularly when indoors will increase your safety should you desire extra protection.
•If you are at increased risk of complications of COVID-19 by virtue of advanced age or underlying medical condition or have a member of your household family unit who is, LDH strongly recommends you consider masking and distancing when indoors and/or in close proximity to others for added protection.
COVID-19 is spread primarily by breathing, talking, coughing, laughing and singing. The virus is more likely to spread in indoor settings where it is difficult to distance.
LDH recommends masking and distancing will increase one’s safety.
COVID-19 vaccines remain free and widely available throughout Louisiana. They are highly effective at reducing but not eliminating your chance of contracting COVID-19, of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19, and of passing COVID-19 on to someone else, according to the LDH.
LDH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older. If you have specific questions or concerns it is always recommended to speak to your physician or primary care provider.
