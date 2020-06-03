Two Franklin Parish men died Tuesday morning from complications related to the novel coronavirus, said Shane Scott, Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman.
The first case involved a 72-year-old African American male from Wisner who was hospitalized May 7. The second case involved an 86-year-old white male of Winnsboro, who was hospitalized April 5. Both men suffered from multiple underlying medical conditions.
Of the 12 cases investigated by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office, eight of the decedents resided at area nursing homes.
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish reported one new case overnight of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 377, according to the June 2 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report.
According to LDH, Franklin Parish completed a total of 469 tests from the state lab, and 2,142 from commercial labs.
Across the state, LDH officials reported 40,746 total cases of COVID-19, a jump of 405.
There were 31,728 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,028 from last week’s figures.
The state reported 393,133 completed tests, either through the state lab (21,932) or commercial labs (371,201).
COVID-19 fatalities grew to 2,724 statewide, a jump of 34 from Tuesday’s figures, according to LDH.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was at 639 statewide, and ventilator usage was at 83.
Regionally, Richland Parish reported 138 cases with three deaths while Catahoula Parish reached 139 cases and three deaths.
Sixty cases and no deaths were reported in Caldwell Parish. Madison Parish peaked the century mark with 105 cases reported and its first two COVID-19 deaths, and Tensas Parish reported 12 cases. Tensas Parish reported no deaths related to COVID-19.
In a related topic, area nursing homes continue the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro and Mary Anna Nursing Home of Wisner reported no cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff, according to a May 31 LDH report.
Plantation Oaks Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Wisner reported no new COVID-19 cases for the week, according to a LDH report. Twenty-five residents contracted the virus and five resident deaths were reported. Out of the 25 cases, LDH reported 17 residents recovered.
Nine Plantation Oaks staff members contracted the virus, according to LDH. Eight staffers recovered.
Plantation Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to six. LDH reported one resident recovered and one succumbed to the virus.
Five Plantation Manor employees contracted COVID-19 and two recovered, according to the LDH report.
Nursing homes are required by LDH to report positive COVID-19 cases. The reported is published each Monday.
LDH is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms to minimize infection and to prevent spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.