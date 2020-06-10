Franklin Parish reported 390 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as the statewide number of “presumed” recoveries neared 34,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The local death toll remained at 12, the seventh consecutive day Franklin Parish did not report a new COVID-19 related death.
According to LDH, Franklin Parish conducted 524 tests from the state lab, and 2,440 from commercial labs.
Across the state, LDH reported a total of 43,612 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 562 from the previous day.
The state reported 453,668 completed tests, either through the state lab (25,365) or commercial labs (428,303).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,844 fatalities, a jump of 13 from Monday’s figures. Those suffering with the virus in hospitals numbered 568 with 67 on ventilators.
Regionally, Madison Parish had the biggest jump in reported cases with 114 new cases in a week, bringing its total to 219 and two deaths.
Richland Parish reported 157 cases with three deaths while Caldwell parish cases amounted to 74 with one death.
Catahoula Parish held at 121 cases with three deaths, and Tensas Parish also held 21 cases with no deaths.
Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 cases were reported among parish nursing homes this week, according to Monday’s LDH report.
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro and Mary Anna Nursing Home of Wisner reported no COVID-19 virus cases in its residents or staff, according to LDH.
Plantation Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, reported 18 of their 25 residents who contracted the virus has recovered. Five have succumbed at the Wisner facility.
Seven of the nine staff who contracted the virus have recovered at Plantation Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Health officials reported one new case among staff at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC last week, bringing the total to six with two recoveries.
Six residents have contracted COVID-19 with one recovering and two succumbing to the virus, according to LDH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.