Franklin Parish reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, according to Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) May 8 numbers.
There has now been 146 total cases of the virus, four deaths and 873 total tests completed in the parish.
Across the state, 30,855 cases were reported to LDH with 20,316 “presumed” recovered. Hospital patients went down to 1,359 with 185 of those on ventilators.
People succumbing to the virus total 2,154 with LDH reporting 73 “probable deaths.”
Statewide, 202,416 commercial and state tests have been performed with the majority coming from commercial labs, according to LDH.
Regionally, Richland Parish reported cases grew to 95, an increase of four. Catahoula Parish saw three new cases from yesterday. Its total now stands at 59 cases.
Forty-seven cases were reported in Caldwell Parish, and Tensas Parish held at three cases, according to LDH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.