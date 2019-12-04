Franklin Parish public school system received an overall grade of “C” in the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) annual performance scores.
Individually, Franklin Parish High, Gilbert and Crowville schools received a “C.” Baskin School received a “D,” Winnsboro Elementary received a “F” and Fort Necessity School received a “B,” according to the report.
The school performance score summarizes how well a school is preparing its students for the next level of study.
For elementary schools, scores are based on students’ mastery of key content for their grade level, growth from the prior year and successful transition into ninth grade.
For high schools, scores measure graduation rates and how well schools are preparing students for college and career.
“(The report) provides early indications that school systems taking seriously their responsibility to provide a quality education for all children can make significant improvements, even in persistently struggling schools," said State Superintendent of Education John White. "The release also underscores the urgency of taking action. More than 45,000 students still attend a school rated 'F.' This can and must change."
Winnsboro Elementary received a 30.2 “F,” a drop from last year’s score of 61.4 “C,” according to the report.
The school received failing grades in student performance and student progress.
Only six percent of students scored a mastery and above on the LEAP test, and 17 percent of the students demonstrated top growth, according to the report.
Scott McHand, principal of Winnsboro Elementary, was unavailable for comment at press time.
The report listed 99 percent of students at Winnsboro Elementary as “economically disadvantaged” and 21 percent of the students as “disabled.”
Franklin Parish High School scored a 70.7 “C” in its overall performance, according to the report.
In the student performance category, FPHS made a 93.3 “A” in graduation and a 90.1 “A” in strength of diploma, but fell to a 44.7 “F” in assessments and 41.2 “F” in ACT scores.
In student population breakdown, the report noted 81 percent of the students were “economically disadvantaged” and 15 percent had disabilities.
Baskin School raised their school performance score to a 58.7 from last year’s score of 55.2. Even with the raised score, LDOE officials recommended Baskin for “comprehensive intervention.”
Comprehensive intervention is recommended when a school is rated “D” or “F” in the state accountability system for three consecutive years. Schools requiring comprehensive intervention will be required to submit a multi-year school improvement plan to the LDOE.
Baskin School has a plan to combat the low scores, said Ashley Schulte, principal of Baskin School.
“We grew 3.5 points in our overall score,” Schulte said. “We are going to continue to focus on implementing our curriculum, hiring more certified teachers and offer after-school programs.”
In the report’s breakdown, Baskin received an “F” for student performance.
Only 19 percent of Baskin students scored at mastery and above on the LEAP test, but 92 percent of students are on track at the end of ninth grade, according to the report.
The report labeled 91 percent of students “economically disadvantaged” and “students with disabilities.”
Crowville School scored a 67.7 “C” in overall performance, down from last year’s total of 72.3 “C”.
Sandy King, principal of Crowville School, said her staff will focus on several key areas aimed at improvement.
“We need to focus on ELA and math instruction for all grades but especially in our testing grades, three through eight,” King said. “Next year, we are going to look at our schedule to allow time for intervention to address student need for reading and math. We also need quality professional development and utilize teacher leaders and mentor teachers.”
In the report’s breakdown, Crowville School received a 57.3 “D” in student performance but an 83.4 “B” in student progress.
Twenty-seven percent of students scored at mastery and above on the LEAP test, and 91 percent were on track at the end of the ninth grade, according to the report.
Crowville School had a score of 83.4 “B” in student progression.
Student progression measures the rate at which students are progressing towards mastering key skills for the next grade level. The rating recognizes the growth students achieve through the school year.
Fort Necessity School scored the highest in the report of all Franklin Parish schools with a 75.3 “B,” a letter grade improvement from last year’s 64.6 “C” score.
“This was a result from years of work,” said Chris Roberts, Fort Necessity School principal. “The list of what we did is long, but the main reason for our success is our students, teachers and parents worked together. We began this year with high expectations, and we conveyed that to our students. We kept telling (the students) they were capable of this, and they were smart.”
Roberts gave her staff much of the credit for Fort Necessity School’s success.
“I have a really good staff,” Roberts said. “They work really hard.”
In the report’s breakdown, Fort Necessity School scored a 96.8 “A” in student progression and a 64 “C” in student performance.
Gilbert School dropped from 67.4 last year to 63.6 “C,” according to the report.
In student progression, Gilbert School scored an 85.3 “B,” but dropped in student performance with a 51.1 “D” score.
In order to improve scores, Anna Tarver, principal of Gilbert School, said teachers and administration are working together.
“Teachers are collaborating with each other more this year,” Tarver said, “Resource teachers are working side-by-side with classroom teachers. We are also offering more training.”
Additionally, Gilbert teachers are holding Professional Learning Community (PLA) meetings every six weeks to go over curriculum.
