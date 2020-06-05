Franklin Parish COVID-19 cases numbered 383 while the local death toll stayed at 12, according to Friday’s Louisiana Department of Health report.
Across the state, health officials reported 41,989 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 427 from the previous day.
LDH confirmed 31,728 recoveries from COVID-19, figures that were updated Monday.
The state is now reporting 420,786 completed tests, either through the state lab (23,835) or commercial lab (396,951).
The statewide death toll reached 2,801 fatalities, a jump of 29 from Thursday. LDH is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the fifth straight day on Friday, dropping by nine to 604 statewide. That marks the 10th time in 11 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight decrease to 75.
Regionally, 148 cases and three deaths were reported in Richland Parish while Catahoula Parish cases amounted to 120 with also three deaths.
Seventy cases and one death were reported in Caldwell Parish, and Tensas Parish reported 20 novel coronavirus cases. No deaths have been recorded in Tensas.
Madison Parish cases numbered 121 with two deaths, according to LDH.
Gov. John Bel Edwards formally signed Louisiana into Phase Two of reopening the economy on Thursday. Louisiana will be in Phase Two for at least 21 days, from June 5 until June 26, unless the order is extended.
Under the second phase, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks and event centers.
