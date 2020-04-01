The fronts of Wisner Town Hall and police department received a fresh coat of paint over the weekend thanks to a small group of volunteers.
The painting symbolized the convergence of nearly two years of planning and fundraising to revitalize building faces located on Front Street. The Town Hall and police department are the first buildings whose trimmings are being rejuvenated with paint, said Mayor Marc McCarty.
The bricks remained unpainted, but wood around the windows and doors were painted Bourbon Street blue and trimmed in cathedral gray, McCarty said. The buildings’ doors were also painted gray.
Local artist, Adam Marsh, Tabitha Trudnak and McCarty worked Saturday on the project. Marsh’s studio is located on Front Street and features a mural similar to Banksy’s “Flower Bomber” on its front.
Letters spelling town hall and police department are in the process of being ordered. The letters will be placed on the blue strip above the awnings.
“This is the physical beginning of what we have planned to do,” McCarty said. “We are taking the town hall and making it an example of what we are hoping to do.”
In addition to the paint, an awning upgrade is in the works, McCarty said. He has plans to remove the flat, metal awning and replace it with a dome-shaped or quarter-round awning.
Interior flooring upgrades at town hall is also being eyed by McCarty with funding coming from a Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant.
The Office of Community Development (OCD) funds LGAP grants which gives assistance to local governments for various community projects.
“We’re going to do little by little as building owners let us,” McCarty said. “We’re hoping each business owner will go in with us to finance the painting.”
An account has been set up for those wishing to help in funding the building-face painting, McCarty said. Checks can be made out to Wisner Revitalization and dropped off at the Town Hall.
“We will eventually start with fund raising to help with the expense of these projects,” McCarty said.
In a related matter, legal paperwork has been finished on the donation of the Feltus building located on Fort Scott Street, McCarty said.
“We are now just waiting on the heirs to sign off on it,” McCarty said.
The building will be used as a business incubator. Renovation efforts will soon begin and will be financed by grant funds. When finished, the building will be available for startup businesses at a low-rent cost.
The one-story building, formerly the Wisner branch of Franklin Parish Library in the 80s and 90s, was donated by Lane Feltus and family. Feltus is the grandson of the original owner, William Feltus. His family owned and operated Feltus Brothers Hardware in Natchez for many years.
