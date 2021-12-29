Franklin Rubber Resources (FRR) LLC with Town of Winnsboro’s support will apply for capital outlay funds to repair fire-damaged equipment.
Town Council members gave their support at their regular Dec. 20 meeting.
On Jan. 1, 2018, a fire destroyed FRR’s crumb line, a mechanism used to make road material out of rubber tire chips. Before the fire, FRR’s facility was shut down for two weeks and cause of the fire was never determined.
According to Bryan James, FRR owner, equipment was insured but coverage was “well short of the amount required to rebuild the facility.”
Currently, the facility was approximately 70 percent complete.
“The reason for this application is to replace the crumb line that was destroyed in the 2018 fire,” James said. “That is basically where the business makes its money and keeps it viable. The company is really not viable without the crumb line”
Approximately $2.2 million was required to complete the grinding line operation, according to a breakdown Town Council members reviewed.
“We feel if this project is funded it would be beneficial to the town,” said Sam Sheppard, Franklin Parish Economic development coordinator. “We want to support this here in Winnsboro.”
FRR employs 33 people, but with a new crumb line the company could add 12 direct jobs and 12 - 15 related jobs, according to the breakdown. FRR is Winnsboro’s largest private employer.
“By updating this equipment, FRR can hire more employees and this would be a really good thing,” Sheppard said. “We’ve investigated this project and done the background work, and we feel like this project is a good move.”
With a working crumb line, FRR would run 24 hours a day five days a week but could have the potential to run seven days a week, according to James. A trucking business based out of the facility is also in the works to transport material.
“For a number of years, we have been trying to get the money to finish this project,” James said. “This is a way to jump start it and get it done.”
FRR is the only tire processing operation in Louisiana that fully recycles tires and is positively received and supported by Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, according to James. Other processors only do a partial shred on tires and put the resulting product into the ground.
Crumb rubber produced by FRR is primarily used in roads where it has three significant benefits.
From an environmental perspective, use of crumb rubber in roads proved to reduce traffic noise. Also, crumb rubber proved to improve safety of roads due to the way it handles water, and from an economic point of view roads lasted longer and cracked less reducing ongoing repairs.
Meanwhile, capital outlay applications are submitted to the Louisiana Legislature annually. Known as the capital outlay bill, documents include state and local projects financed with state and federal funds as well as state general obligation bonds.
Capital Outlay includes projects that have been proposed, reviewed and evaluated in accordance with constitutional and statutory provisions and excludes any project deemed not feasible after evaluation.
The Legislature conducts hearings on the proposed plan and makes changes as it moves through the legislative process. After its enactment, the Capital Outlay Section reviews legislative changes and prepares the governor’s veto messages (if any).
Once the governor signs the legislation into law, the Section sends agencies letters notifying them of capital outlay appropriations and of the procedures
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.