Rising fuel costs are not only affecting utility bills for the Franklin Parish school system, but also present difficulties with regard to planned assessments of the cost-effectiveness of a four-day school week.
The school system went from a five-day to four-day week at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The issue was brought up by Board Member Alaina Nichols during the School Board’s regular meeting held March 1.
School Board Vice President Jacqueline Johnson presided at the meeting in the absence of President Richie Kelly. Mia Dunn, who represents District 7, was also absent.
Business manager Rebecca Boquet, who gave the financial report and told School Board members during their agenda meeting Feb. 28 about the almost doubling utility bills, gave another example last week of how high the bills are going. She said that in one case costs went from $9,000 to $15,000.
Boquet reiterated the increased costs were largely related to fuel adjustments.
“So we really won’t know how the four-day week, financially, is working, compared to last year’s five-day week because of the price of fuel (charges)” Nichols pointed out.
“At the end of this school year we were wanting to compare everything, the four-day school week, compared to the five-day school week, but it’s not going to be any way to compare it because of the price of everything that has skyrocketed. So, we are not going to be able to compare it to last year. It’s going to be next to impossible,” said School Board member Tim Eubanks.
However, Nichols noted that the four-day week is probably helping stem some of the increased costs.
“Just imagine how much it would be if we had been going five days,” she said.
Boquet told the School Board schools have multiple utility bills. She gave as an example Franklin Parish High School which has separate bills for separate buildings such as the field house and batting cages. She said there are 10 to 12 utility bills just for the high school.
She said current bills were just coming in, and more complete information should be available for the March meeting.
School Board member Danny Davis asked about who was absorbing the additional expense for fuel with regard to those employees that travel to different schools. Boquet said mileage is turned in by those employees, and the amount paid per mile was increased from 40 cents to 50 cents per mile.
In matters regarding the financial outlook and looking at a three-year comparison related to income received for the school system, Boquet said it was “pretty much steady compared to last year.”
Speaking of how expenses affect the budget, Boquet noted that looking at figures for 2021, this time last year the school system was $3.7 million to the good, while this year the figure is $2.8 million.
“Right now we are in the negative, projecting,” she said.
Regarding classrooms, Boquet said salaries and benefits are higher than they have been in the past. Part of that was related to salary increases, which she said, “was not a bad thing.”
The short agenda for the meeting last week included a request for approval of the proposed grant renewal application for the Head Start program. Head Start Director Holly Sartin presented the request to the School Board which gave unanimous approval. Head Start is a free, federally-funded early education program which promotes school readiness for children ages three to five.
The School Board’s next regular meeting is set to take place April 5. Because of the upcoming spring break, there will be no separate agenda meeting.
