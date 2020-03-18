Four Franklin Parish infrastructure improvement projects moved forward in the Louisiana Watershed Initiative funding process.
Turkey Creek dam improvements, Turkey Creek and Ash Slough drainage improvements and Deer Creek rehabilitation will now move on to the full application phase.
Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers made the announcement at the Police Jury’s regular meeting, March 12.
“I’m surprised they accepted four applications but that is good,” McManus said.
The full applications are due in June.
If approved, Turkey Creek dam repair would receive $3.9 million, and phase one for Turkey Creek drainage improvements would receive $10 million. Ash Slough drainage improvements would receive $6.4 million, and $10 million would be set aside for phase one of the Deer Creek rehabilitation project.
In a related matter, work continues at Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer system with Horace White pumps operational. Crews are currently working on Abe Lincoln subdivision’s pumps.
In other business, the removal of 500 feet of Judy Guillot Road once again surfaced even though it was not on the agenda.
“Three of us were told it would be on this agenda,” said Debi Thornton. “This is an issue that we were having problems with. It was not on the agenda. I am wondering when it will be put on the agenda because it is something that is not being resolved.”
The issue concerning the removal of Judy Guillot Road was discussed at the Police Jury’s agenda meeting, said Sam Wiggins, secretary / treasurer.
“We did tell them it would be on the agenda, but after committee meeting, there was nothing to do because it was stated they had contacted their attorney, so we turned it over to our attorney,” Wiggins said.
The portion in question is a gravel road going to Judy Guillot’s home and makes a loop. It was first brought up publicly at the Police Jury’s regular November meeting. The gravel road has been kept up by the Police Jury for 10 years.
Leading the charge to keep the road public in the November meeting was Pamela Chiasson who along with her husband, plans on opening a crawfish retail business. Chiasson told police jurors without the loop, there is no way for her future customers to turn around.
State law prohibits closing of a public road “unless the said roadway is no longer needed for public purposes.”
“You can’t close a public road just because one person wants you to close it,” Chiasson said in November. “It is against the law. It has to be abandoned and have no public use.”
Debi Thornton left the meeting after several moments of heated exchange with Wiggins and Police Jury President Ricky Campbell.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved increasing the number of L.D. Knox Lake commissioners from seven to nine. Elmer Tackle was added to the commission, and a search begins to find the ninth member.
“The reason I would like to add (Tackle), he was one of the original ones that wanted on, but I couldn’t find him at the time,” said Police Juror James Harris.
A seven-person commission was established during the Police Jury’s February regular meeting.
The move came about with Police Jury members eyeing upcoming funds for repair of Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 drainage structure which controls the water level of L.D. Knox Lake.
The group is responsible for assessments and recommendations concerning maintenance, improvement and use policies pertaining to L.D. Knox Lake. The commission reports to the Police Jury.
The commission is also responsible for defining the scope of analysis, reviewing information, deliberations and recommendations to the Police Jury.
Members of the commission are John E. Carroll, Jeremy Reeves, Jimmy Story, Earl W. Fowler, Marvin Parker, Ritchie Dickey Jr., Dan Freeman and now Tackle.
L.D. Knox Lake is one of the largest oxbow lakes in Franklin Parish, with numerous homes and camps stationed at its banks.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved low-bidder Parker Lawn Service at $35 per acre to mow Rollins, Ester Credit and Nolan Norman parks. The company will mow the parks through the summer and into the fall months.
Police Jury members also approved Nolan Norman Park’s bathroom to be repaired.
