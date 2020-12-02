Early voting for the Dec. 5 general election was sparse with only 522 casting their ballots.
Eary voting ran through Nov. 20 to Nov. 28 at the Franklin Parish Courthouse for the Fifth District Congressional seat and the Republican State Central Committee.
Voters will have another chance Dec. 5 with polls opening at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
In the Fifth District Congressional race, Republican Luke Letlow and Republican State Rep. Lance Harris will face one another in a runoff.
In the Nov. 3 election, Letlow led Franklin with votes 5,435 (60 percent). Sandra “Candy” Christophe garnered 1,111 (12 percent) to finish second. The race also included seven other candidates, including Harris which received 654 votes (7 percent) in Franklin Parish.
Turnout locally was 65.3 percent or 9,122.
In the race for Republican State Central Committee, 32 Senatorial District, Division B, are Frank Black of Winnsboro and Henry G. Herford, Jr. of Delhi.
Republican State Central Committee 32 Senatorial District, Division D John Stephens of Jonesville ran unopposed.
Voters will also decide on an amendment to support or against allowing the governor to appoint a person who resides out-of-state to serve as an at-large member of a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.
The deadline for the registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Dec. 4 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
