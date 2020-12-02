Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.