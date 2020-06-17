Village of Gilbert’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget features general fund revenue totaling $319,380 and expenditures totaling $317,095.
The new annual budget was unanimously approved at the aldermen’s regular meeting, June 11.
Majority of Gilbert’s revenue is forecasted to come from fines amounting to $210,000, according to the budget. Calculations show Gilbert will receive $25,000 each from sale tax fund transfers, occupational licenses and capital outlay grants.
Total sales tax revenue is estimated to be approximately $58,500, according to the budget.
Officials anticipate collecting $16,000 from property taxes and $12,000 from utility rebates, according to the budget.
Gilbert’s largest expenditure will come from salaries at $46,000 followed by administrative salaries at $30,000, according to the budget.
In a separate spreadsheet titled enterprise budget, Gilbert officials estimated $140,000 in water sales and $103,500 in sewer fees for 2020-21 fiscal year.
Total income for Gilbert utilities was listed at $276,700 while expenditures reached $223,750 for a net income of $52,950, according to the enterprise budget.
Gilbert projected spending $58,000 in water department salaries followed by $50,000 in buying water, according to the enterprise budget.
Meanwhile, Alvie Vick was sworn in June 8 as Gilbert’s new Chief of Police. Vick replaced Welsey Ezell who passed away May 22. Ezell served as Gilbert Chief since 2015.
Vick, a resident of Gilbert, is learning on the job while being mentored by Jimmy Evans, a longtime local law enforcement agent.
“I want to do the right thing by the town,” Vick said. “I’ve been learning my duties, and I have some great guys that take their job seriously.”
Vick plans to take classes online and at Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office to obtain the numerous certifications required for his post.
“He well knows right from wrong,” Evans said. “He’s a fine Christian person, and I’ve known him all his life.”
Vick will fill the position until the November election when Gilbert
residents will vote for a Chief of Police. Vick said he plans to qualify in July for the election.
“I feel like law enforcement is like my walk with Christ,” Vick said. “This will be a constant learning experience.
