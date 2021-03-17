Drinks containing a higher percentage of alcohol can now be sold in Gilbert.
Aldermen passed an amendment to an ordinance raising the alcohol percentage from six percent to nine percent in their monthly meeting March 11.
The amendment was introduced in last month’s meeting and was requested when local business owners were denied to sale certain alcoholic beverages due to current ordinance limitations which was written in 1936.
“Nine percent is way below the hard liquor,” said Mayor Mike Stephens in February’s meeting. “We have an ordinance on the hard liquor. We still have an ordinance that covers the hard liquor.”
Meanwhile, Gilbert’s annual Trash Bash will be held March 22 through April 30, Stephens said.
Dumpsters will be placed by the town hall for residents to throw their debris away. Residents are asked not to throw tires or chemicals in the bins.
In a related topic, Stephens said town crews are still working on removing debris from the recent winter storms.
“There were a lot of debris after the ice storms,” Stephens said. “We’re working on picking up all the limbs.”
Additionally, aldermen passed resolutions recognizing municipal water pollution prevention and Louisiana Community Block Grant week, April 5 through 9.
