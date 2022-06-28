Gilbert forecasted $382,795 in revenues while spending topped $376,800 in its 2022-2023 fiscal year general fund budget.
The totals would give Gilbert’s budget a $5,995 general fund net income in its fiscal year which begins July 1. Aldermen approved the new budget in their regular June meeting.
General fund is the village’s main operating fund. It accounts for sources and uses of resources that are discretionary to aldermen in the provision of activities, programs and services deemed necessary by the community.
According to the budget, Gilbert’s largest source of revenues for the general fund is projected to come from fines, totaling $216,000, followed by grant income (capital outlay) at $45,000.
Gilbert will benefit $35,000 from sales tax fund and $25,000 from occupation licenses in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
In expenditures, the village will spend the most in salaries at $53,500 followed by chief of police salary at $31,200. Administrative salaries are budgeted for $32,000.
Capital Outlay will cost taxpayers $25,000 for 2022-2023 fiscal year, while nearly $30,000 will be spent on insurance for all village departments.
Additionally, Gilbert is forecasting collecting $62,000 in sales tax for the new fiscal year.
Of that amount, $35,000 will be transferred to the general fund and $800 will be used for collection fees, according to the budget.
Meanwhile, Gilbert’s enterprise fund is estimated to have earnings totaling $31,675, according to the budget.
The enterprise fund is established by a municipality to account for operations of its utilities.
Total income for the enterprise budget is expected to be $312,975 while expenses totaled $281,300.
Gilbert’s largest source of income is water sales equaling $155,000 followed by sewer fees totaling $125,000. Grant income is projected at $25,000, according to the enterprise fund budget.
Salaries for utility employees were budgeted at $88,000 while purchases of water was $56,500.
Maintenance, repairs and supplies totaled $30,000 in the enterprise fund budget.
