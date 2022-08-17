Twelve new businesses will be established by year’s end in Gilbert.
The revival of industry has led Gilbert Aldermen into discussions of commercial zoning for their village. The group deliberated the zoning at their regular Aug. 10 meeting.
“We have more new businesses coming,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “Things are really looking up for Gilbert for the next four years.”
Commercial zoning laws control the type of activities a business may conduct in a particular area and the category of business that can occupy the zoned area. Zoning laws often regulate the features of a building as well, such as height and the required setback from the street.
“We have a vision of what we want Gilbert to look like, and the business we want here,” said Grow Gilbert volunteer Heather Carroll. “We want to ensure desirable businesses locate in Gilbert.”
Grow Gilbert is a volunteer organization who organize events centered around the village’s economic and social growth.
All buildings along Gilbert’s Main Street have been purchased with owners remodeling the structures, according to Stephens. The commercial zoning will ensure buildings’ remodeling will be kept similar to the historical period and colors.
Carroll said new street lighting and sidewalk refurbishment along Main Street has also been discussed.
In related news, improvements to Gilbert’s farmers market parking infrastructure is forthcoming, according to Carroll.
“A small parking lot and culvert will be constructed (near the farmer’s market),” Carroll said. The parking lot will help with traffic congestion.
Sponsors for the parking lot were Garden Gate Study Club, Boone’s Grocery, Gilbert AG Supply, Stephens Irrigation and Drainage, Grow Gilbert, Gilbert Women’s Club, Stephens Dirt Work, Franklin State Bank and WSB.
During the meeting it was announced a Trunk-O-Treat will be held Halloween night around the old ballpark block in Gilbert.
A big screen for a movie will also be up with drinks and popcorn served. The event is sponsored by Grow Gilbert.
Meanwhile, aldermen introduced an amendment that would put some “bite” into Gilbert’s loose dog ordinance.
With this amendment, fines would increase if a dog was found “running at large.” Owners could face possible impoundment of the loose animal.
Fines would increase to $100 for the first offense, $150 for the second offense and $200 for the third offense, according to Stephens. On the fourth offense the dog would be removed from the village’s corporate limits.
Additionally, aldermen reviewed blueprints for Gilbert’s Town Hall renovations.
The entirety of the town hall will be refurbished. A major aspect of the improvement will be the addition of 24 feet to the north end for a conference room.
