Gilbert aldermen will vote on a proposed fiscal year budget in June’s regular meeting.
The budget was introduced during the May meeting last week, and due to a slow economy, Mayor Mike Stephens warned Gilbert’s financials will be closely monitored.
“Revenue was down 40 percent in March,” Stephens said. “That’s going to hurt.”
Village employee raises were not included in the budget due to Gilbert’s slow economy, but Stephens said there would be no employee cuts at this time.
“We’re just going to have to buckle up and get through this,” Stephens said. “We’re lucky to have a job.”
Stephens said the proposed budget is much like last year’s budget.
In other action, aldermen approved WSB as Gilbert’s official bank and The Franklin Sun as its official journal.
Meanwhile, Gilbert officials should soon learn if a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) to repair sewer lines on Third and Fourth streets has been awarded to them.
The sewer lines, which were installed in 1968, are too shallow. Along with replacing lines, the sewer project calls for installing new manholes and refurbishing area lift stations.
In another construction project, Franklin Medical Center clinic’s exterior is nearly complete while interior work is ongoing, said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.