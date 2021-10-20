Barbara Ezell will fill the vacancy left by Gilbert Alderwoman Christine Ezell.
Christine Ezell resigned from her alderman’s position after a lengthy illness. Aldermen appointed Barbara Ezell at their Oct. 14 regular meeting.
Christine Ezell was first appointed an alderman in Lewis Ezell’s place. Lewis Ezell is her late husband. She went on to win two more terms.
“She was a great asset to Gilbert,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “She was great to work with and was like a grandmother to everybody. We understand there comes a time that you have to make a decision, and she made it herself. She is a fantastic woman.”
Barbara Ezell is the wife of late Gilbert Chief of Police Wesley Ezell. He passed away May 23, 2020 and served as Chief of Police for five years.
Barbara Ezell will fill the seat until an election can be held.
Meanwhile, alderman accepted the low bid of $33,000 from WillyGoat Toys & Playgrounds.
Alderman and Stephens have been discussing plans for a new park located near Gilbert Town Hall for several months. In their Aug. 31 meeting, Aldermen agreed to cash in a certificate of deposit (CD) at WSB worth approximately $30,000.
With guidance also from Gilbert resident Heather Carroll, Town Council members chose playground equipment to be featured at the municipal park in their August meeting.
They chose equipment featuring a overhead climber, stepping pods, window panel, slide and a bench. The structure is mounted in ground and will be professionally installed.
Also to be featured on the playground will be a tic tac toe stand alone, teeter duo rider and two musical play features. Soft rubber mulch will be under all the playground equipment.
Additionally, aldermen voted residents will have a chance to participate in Halloween trick or treating Saturday, Oct. 30.
In other business, aldermen agreed to purchase a load of cold mix for various Gilbert roads that needed patching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.