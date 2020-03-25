An ordinance was passed upping rates on removal of noxious growths from private lots in Gilbert at the Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting, March 12.
A minimum charge of $200 will be applied if village workers are called to remove debris from lots, according to the ordinance. The owner of a 50 foot by 150 foot lot will also be charged $200. For anything larger, the cost will be $300 per acre.
Property owners have 15 days from the date of the village notice to remove “noxious growth from their lot,” according to the ordinance. After this time lapse, Gilbert officials will proceed to remove and charge for service.
The ordinance was unanimously passed.
Meanwhile, Gilbert Town Hall workers are present, but doors have been locked per Gov. John Bel Edwards recommendation to hinder the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Water payments will continue to be processed, and village workers will continue to assist Gilbert residents.
Those paying their water bills may drop the payment through the door slot or call the Town Hall at (318) 435-6505.
“We are playing it by ear right now,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “People are still there and working. You can still pay your bills, but you just can’t come in.”
Meanwhile, the Town Hall building will be getting needed improvements after a motion was passed granting permission for a fresh coat of exterior paint and to begin roof repair.
“We are going to be sprucing it up a bit,” Stephens said.
On a related topic, aldermen accepted a low bid from Thomas Construction to replace windows at the Gilbert Community Center once grant money is received.
Gilbert officials applied for a Louisiana Public Service Commission Energy Efficiency grant to fund the project.
“Everything is looking good,” Stephens said. “We have submitted the paperwork and are now just waiting to hear back from them.”
The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) is an independent regulatory agency which serves public interest by assuring safe, reliable, and reasonably priced services provided by public utilities and motor carriers.
Additionally, a dumpster has been placed at Gilbert by the Franklin Parish Police Jury for large items of trash through March 30. Another dumpster will be placed by Gilbert for residents to continue to rid of their large items with the exception of tires. The dumpster provided by Gilbert will be available through May 1.
“The people are really taking advantage of the dumpsters,” Stephens said. “We are already on our second load.”
