Gilbert aldermen moved forward in a grant application to improve the village’s aging sewer system in their June regular meeting.
Gilbert officials were given permission to apply for Louisiana Community Development Block grant (LCDBG) funds in order to assist in ongoing rehabilitation of Third and Fourth street sewer lines and a new sewer lift station.
“We’re going to try again for a grant to help pay for this,” said Mayor Mike Stephens.
LCDBG program provides local governments with resources to meet the needs of citizens in rural areas and municipalities throughout the state. LCDBG program is a federally-funded (HUD) program that is administered through the Office of Community Development.
Earlier this year, Gilbert received a $821,000 USDA grant along with a $588,000 USDA loan for the major sewer project.
The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert started refurbishing its lift stations and manholes, upgraded its sewer force mains and reworked the waste water treatment plant.
Additionally, aldermen continued to investigate suitable playground equipment for Gilbert’s park which will be located near its gazebo.
Officials also are looking into Gilbert’s property line near the park in order to build a fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.