Gilbert aldermen voted to move forward in the application process for a Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) grant and a Louisiana Government Assistance Grant (LGAP) at their regular Dec. 10 meeting.
Paperwork has been completed and submitted to Baton Rouge officials for both grants, said Mayor Mike Stephens.
If they receive funding from a CWEF grant, Gilbert officials plan to purchase more water meters. Gilbert purchased 140 meters with the last CWEF grant.
“We still have tons of water meters that are 20 years old,” Stephens said in the November meeting.
CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
“This will enable us to change the rest of the meters out,” Stephens said.
Gilbert officials plan on doing repairs and improvements to the Town Hall with the possible funding from LGAP.
“We want to fix the roof, do some painting and refurbish the men’s bathroom,” Stephens said.
LGAP grants provide financial assistance to local units of government in rural areas. The LGAP program will be administered by the Office of Community Development (OCD).
In other business, Stephens said bond attorneys were looking over paperwork related to sewer revenue bonds.
It was recently announced, Gilbert will be receiving a $588,000 USDA loan to refurbish the majority of its sewer system. They also received a $821,000 USDA grant to go along with the loan.
The USDA loan comes with a 1.15 percent interest rate for 40 years.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
