Gilbert assets exceeded its liabilities giving the village a $1.71 million net position, according to an audit report released by Louisiana Legislative Auditors.
Net position may serve over time as a useful indicator of a government’s financial position. Gilbert’s net position decreased by $56,846.
A significant portion, 82 percent or $1.41 million, of Gilbert’s net position reflects its investments in capital assets. Example of capital assets would be land, buildings and improvements and equipment.
Of the total net position amount, $304,473 is unrestricted net position. Gilbert’s net position is comprised of $733,432 from government activities and $983,318 from business-type activities.
Governmental activities include general government, public safety, public works and recreation.
Fines and forfeitures make up the most significant governmental activities for Gilbert at $183,663 or 61 percent.
General governmental expenses were at $115,499 or 31 percent followed by street expenses at $61,529 or 16 percent.
Governmental activities revenues increased by $45,894 in 2020 compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in revenues from sales tax in the amount of $16,582, according to the audit.
Governmental activities expenses increased by $45,894 in the current year compared to the prior year. The increase was due primarily to an increase in public safety expenses in the amount of $16,729 and an increase in general governmental expenses in the amount of $28,142.
Business-type activities net position increased by $15,969, according to the audit.
The operating loss of the water and sewer department was $17,469, a decrease of $45,962 from the previous year’s operating loss, which was $63,431. The operating loss includes depreciation expense in the amount of $49,283. The depreciation expense in the previous fiscal year was $46,084.
Total assets amounted to $1.76 million while liabilities equaled to $51,716, according to the audit.
Additionally in the general fund, revenues exceeded budgeted amounts by $99. Actual expenditures exceeded budgeted expenditures by $9,593. Other financing sources actual amounts exceeded the budgeted amounts by $19,939, and other finances using actual amount exceeded the budgeted amounts by $5,796.
Meanwhile, total investment in net capital assets is $1.41 million, a decrease of $92,771 from the previous year, according to the audit. Gilbert’s net investment in capital assets for governmental activities total $511,865 and its investments in capital assets for business-type activities total $900,413.
Major capital assets purchased or constructed were water main valves, meters and meter boxes at $16,850 and six health sample stations for water monitoring at $5,700.
For 2019 ad valorem taxes, one rate of tax was levied on property within corporate limits, a 7.63 mills on assessed value of $1.888 million. Gilbert also has a one percent sales tax used for general operations of the village.
According to the audit, revenues for the upcoming fiscal year are expected to be consistent with the amounts for fiscal year ending June 30,2020 with the exception of fines, forfeitures, and court costs and grants.
Capital grants of $25,000 are expected to also be received next fiscal year to fund various projects, according to the audit. Operations for the upcoming year are also expected to be consistent.
Gilbert was incorporated in 1912 and has a current population of approximately 600 people. The village operates under a mayor-board of aldermen form of government. The Board of Aldermen consists of Randall Lloyd, Christine Ezell and Susan Britt, and the mayor is Mike Stephens.
Gilbert employees a village clerk, chief of police, water and sewer superintendent and approximately 15 other full and part-time employees, according to the audit.
The audit report was performed by Kenneth D. Folden & Co. of Jonesboro. They listed no findings in the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.