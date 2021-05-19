Gilbert officials are waiting for Louisiana Health Department and USDA approval on sewer system refurbishments.
Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe, gave an update in the regular aldermen’s meeting, May 13.
After the government agencies approve the reviews, Gilbert will be released to bid on the project.
“That’s really all we are waiting on is those two agencies’ reviews and we will go to bid on it,” McManus said.
Gilbert received a $821,000 USDA grant along with a $588,000 USDA loan for the major sewer project.
The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
In other related news, Gilbert will not use a Louisiana Community Development Block grant (CDBG) to help with funding its sewer improvements.
“We had CDBG to go along with it but the state denied it,” McManus said. “I don’t know why, but they did. We need to just go ahead with the USDA project and see where we are at.”
Many times, government programs like CDBG require matching money in order to receive grant funding, hurting smaller municipalities like Gilbert.
There was an administrative program smaller municipalities could use for a match, but has been eliminated.
“It is one thing to get $500,000 to $600,000 but you don’t have $40,000 in the bank to pay out,” McManus said. “That really has hurt a lot of small towns and parishes.”
Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens, frustrated with the CDBG results, said his town pays its bills along with having a clean audit.
“We have been right at the door about three times, and they have kicked us out each time,” Stephens said. “My sewer is running on the ground, and I want to see one of those DEQ men come write me up for it. Then I am going to be in Baton Rouge because we have told them and took pictures, and they have done nothing about it. We have applied for grants, and they give it to somebody else.”
Meanwhile, unkept lots within Gilbert corporate limits need to be cleaned up or town crews will clean them and charge costs to the property owner, Stephens said.
Gilbert officials have sent letters to the blighted property owners instructing them to clean up.
“Some of the lots haven’t been cleaned up for several years,” Stephens said. “This is the year they are going to clean them up. If they don’t want to clean them up then they can sell them and move out of Gilbert.”
To help with the fight against blight, aldermen approved an ordinance to join forces with Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau (LaMATS) in their June meeting last year.
LaMATS will help Gilbert with the extensive process of demolition and clean-up of blighted properties.
LaMATS, established in 1998, is a subsidiary of the Louisiana Municipal Association and is designed to assist its members with day-to-day business. The group offers insurance premium and occupational tax collection, millage management, municipal debt recovery and capital outlay consulting along with other areas of municipal interests.
“The yards right beside them are all manicured and clean,” Stephens said. “There is no reason why your lot can not be clean. We are not going to put up with it no more.”
Additionally, aldermen passed Gilbert’s annual millage rate of 7.86 mills.
In other news, aldermen reviewed prices on playground equipment and fence construction on Gilbert’s park located near the gazebo.
