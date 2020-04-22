The Village of Gilbert was awarded $25,000 from a Louisiana Government Assistance Grant (LGAP), said Mayor Michael Stephens.
The confirmation letter from the Louisiana Division of Administration was received last week, Stephens said. Money from the grant will be used to purchase a new utility truck.
Meanwhile, officials continued to wait on news from a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) to repair sewer lines on Third and Fourth streets.
“Ken McManus (project engineer) is staying in touch with grant officials,” Stephens said. “It seems the coronavirus has slowed things down a bit.”
The Gilbert sewer project calls for the repair and replacement of aging sewer lines, installing new manholes and refurbishing area lift stations.
Meanwhile, village workers continued to close at noon and the Town Hall lobby was closed to deter the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect workers and residents, Stephens said.
“We’re going to play it by ear to when we open back up,” Stephens said. “We don’t want to take any chances.”
Town Hall employees continued to take payments when dropped through the front door slot, Stephens said. Town workers were still mowing and assisting residents while practicing social distancing.
In a related topic, Gilbert sales taxes were down, and its police department were not writing as many speeding tickets. Stephens attributed the downward trend to a negative effect of the virus.
“Its going to hurt many of the small towns,” Stephens said. “Our taxes are down. We should spend our money with local and small businesses. Spend your stimulus checks with small businesses and give them a chance to survive.”
Meanwhile, a dumpster located near the Town Hall is still available for those cleaning their homes and lots through April, Stephens said. The dumpster is for yard and home debris.
