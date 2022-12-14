Sewer system improvement bids are forthcoming for the Village of Gilbert.
Cinnamon Gooding, with McManus Engineering Consultants, gave the update while aldermen passed four resolutions pertaining to the project at their Dec. 8 regular meeting.
The resolutions were to accept a USDA application for sewer improvements, accept a completed compliance questionnaire, approve setting up a new WSB bank account for construction costs and approve a cooperative endeavor agreement with Louisiana Department of Treasury.
The funding for the sewer improvements come in the form of a USDA grant worth $821,000 and a loan worth $588,000.
In the Aug. 13, 2020, regular meeting, Ken McManus, also with the Monroe engineering firm, announced Gilbert received the funds totaling $1.4 million with 58 percent of the proceeds coming from the grant. The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
Additionally, aldermen adopted a resolution accepting 10 trash receptacles from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Since 2016, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has provided 103 high quality trash receptacles to communities throughout the state, a contribution valued at $52,150.
According to Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s website, if trash receptacles are available people will use them. An assessment of the Trash Receptacle Mini Grant Program found that simply placing receptacles in public spaces reduces litter in the surrounding area by 56 percent.
The Keep Louisiana Beautiful Trash Receptacle Mini-Grant Program has been developed to assist Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliates in their efforts to provide attractive and high-quality trash receptacles in public spaces by streamlining the grant application process.
Meanwhile, discussion began on possibly extending Gilbert’s corporate limits to the south.
“We’re running out of room for people wanting to put businesses in,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “We are considering moving city limits south, but that was our first meeting on it. We haven’t talked with the landowners.”
In related news, aldermen discussed possibly zoning Main Street.
The purpose of zoning is to allow local authorities to regulate and control land and property markets to ensure complementary uses. Zoning provides the opportunity to stimulate development in specific areas.
“It would be a zone where everybody would be in nearly the same type building,” Stephens said.
Also, Stephens warned that village attorneys are about to mail letters requesting those with dilapidated buildings and unkept yards to clean their blighted properties.
“If they don’t get it cleaned up then we are going to proceed to get it cleaned up,” Stephens said. “Some of them have had four or fives years to get it cleaned up. We got to get them cleaned up.”
