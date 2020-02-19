Construction of Franklin Medical Center’s Gilbert Health Center will soon be complete while a Dollar General construction project is set to start.
The announcements were made at Gilbert Town Council’s regular meeting Feb. 13.
“This should provide a new access point for health care in Gilbert and the adjacent communities, allowing them greater convenience and more immediate availability of a health care provider,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator.
Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens said construction of the facility was going smoothly and residents should see work begin with Dollar General soon.
“The Franklin Medical Health Center is going up pretty quick,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “The (Dollar General) site has been moved, but it is in the same vicinity. It will be located just south of the old gin.”
In other business, Gilbert officials are still waiting on word from a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) to repair sewer lines on Third and Fourth streets, said Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers out of Monroe.
The consulting firm designed blueprints for the sewer repair project.
The sewer lines, which were installed in 1968, are too shallow. Along with replacing lines, the sewer project calls for installing new manholes and refurbishing area lift stations.
Meanwhile, aldermen will advertise for bids to replace Gilbert Community Center windows with hopes of receiving possible funding from an Entergy grant. The project’s purpose is to save on energy costs by replacing the aging windows with insulated windows. Bid deadline is mid-March.
In other news, inclement weather continues to hamper cleanup efforts in Gilbert, Stephens said.
“Everything is going good except the weather is killing us in our cleanup efforts,” Stephens said. “We have slacked off until weather permits.”
Along with general yard and lot cleanup, officials have recently stepped up their attempts to remove blighted property from Gilbert’s corporate limits.
Aldermen passed an ordinance in their June meeting to join forces with Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau (LaMATS) to help in their fight against blighted property.
LaMATS, established in 1998, is a subsidiary of Louisiana Municipal Association and is designed to assist its members with day-to-day business. The group offers insurance premium and occupational tax collection, millage management, municipal debt recovery and capital outlay consulting along with other areas of municipal interests.
Municipalities perform long and burdensome courses of action in order to legally clean up blighted properties within their jurisdiction.
