Gilbert received a $821,000 USDA grant along with a $588,000 USDA loan to refurbish the majority of its sewer system.
The announcement was made at the regular alderman’s meeting, Aug. 13.
Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe, called the grant a “home run for Gilbert.”
The amounts total $1.4 million with 58 percent of the proceeds coming from the grant.
“We haven’t seen that in years and years,” McManus said. “Probably over the last 10 years you may have seen 25 percent (grant) funding.”
The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
Mayor Mike Stephens praised McManus’s efforts.
“We really appreciate the work Ken and his crew put in for this,” Stephens said.
Gilbert is also vying for a Louisiana Community Development Block grant to help with funding its sewer improvements. Recently, Gilbert was invited to make a full grant application, the second step in the grant process.
“Gilbert was ranked number 47 out of the ones that are eligible,” McManus said. “Forty-seven may sound far down but that is not bad when they may fund 80.”
Meanwhile, Gilbert officials continue their efforts to erase blight from its corporate limits.
Stephens told aldermen his administration had heard from all property owners who were sent certified letters except for two. In the certified letters, property owners were instructed to begin their clean up process or face possible fines.
Upon receiving the certified letters, property owners now have 30 days to start cleaning their property.
In other business, aldermen agreed to use a $1,500 Franklin Parish Tourism grant to improve various landscaping and purchase trash cans.
Additionally, aldermen agreed to the purchase and installation of tint for Gilbert’s police vehicles along with a new computer for the village clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.