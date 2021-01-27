Gilbert Town Council members passed resolutions in support of grants that, if approved, would provide money for renovation of city hall and purchase of water meters.
The action took place during their Jan. 21 regular meeting.
If approved, money from a Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) grant would be used to purchase more water meters. Gilbert purchased 140 meters with the last CWEF grant.
CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
If approved, money from a Louisiana Government Assistance Grant (LGAP) will be used to repair Gilbert City Hall’s roof, install a front covering, pour concrete in the front and paint.
LGAP grants provide financial assistance to local units of government in rural areas. The LGAP program will be administered by the Office of Community Development (OCD).
Both grants are worth $25,000 each.
Meanwhile, Town Council members re-appointed WSB as Gilbert’s official bank and The Franklin Sun as its official journal.
