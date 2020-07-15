Gilbert officials are moving forward in clean up actions.
The announcement was made at the aldermen’s regular meeting, July 9.
Recently, certified letters were mailed to blighted property owners with village officials attempting to visit property owners whose lots need cleanup.
“Now is the time to take action,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “The next step is the town will clean the yard up and charge it to their property tax. If they don’t pay the property tax, the town will put a lien on the property.”
Some owners of targeted areas have begun clean up, but rainy conditions have hampered their effort, Stephens said.
“If people would communicate with us and tell us what they plan on doing, we will work with them,” Stephens said. “If we call them or go by their house, they need to talk with us (about cleanup).”
Meanwhile, aldermen unanimously passed a 7.86 millage rate for 2020.
Additionally, aldermen agreed to purchase new tasers for the Gilbert police department.
Police department officials also reported patrolling late nights to deter juvenile activity.
In other action, aldermen passed a resolution in support of a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act payment.
The CARES Act provides economic assistance for American workers, families, small businesses and municipalities.
“I hope we get this,” Stephens said. “It is going to be a lot of paperwork and questions. We’re going to send it off and see if we can get some money.”
