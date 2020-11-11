Gilbert Mayor Mike Stephens and aldermen discussed purchasing options on two possible forthcoming grants at their regular meeting Monday.
Deadline for the Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) and Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grants are in February and officials want to get a “jump” on the application process, Stephens said.
If they receive funding from a CWEF grant, Gilbert officials may purchase more water meters. Gilbert purchased 140 meters on the last CWEF grant.
“We still have tons of water meters that are 20 years old,” Stephens said. “I will go over with JCP what we need.”
JCP Management Inc. of Harrisonburg oversees and manages numerous water systems in the area.
CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
Numerous options were discussed if Gilbert receives funding for a LGAP grant. Options include a new patrol vehicle for the police department or pump truck for the fire department. One option that seemed to be on the forefront of discussion was major improvements to Gilbert’s town hall.
Improvements discussed were pouring concrete in the front and installing a cover, repairing the roof and painting.
“I would like to do work on the town hall,” Stephens said. “It has been a while since any work has been done.”
Aldermen will decide in their December meeting on what options they would like to apply for in the CWEF and LGAP grants.
Meanwhile, alderman adopted a resolution declaring the intention to issue sewer revenue bonds.
The action was related to Gilbert receiving a $588,000 USDA loan to refurbish the majority of its sewer system. They also received a $821,000 USDA grant to go along with the loan.
The USDA loan comes with a 1.15 percent interest rate for 40 years.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
Additionally, Stephens thanked Heather Carroll for her work on flower beds around Gilbert.
“We really appreciate that,” Stephens said. “She has done a lot of things for us and it really looks good.”
