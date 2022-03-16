Gilbert Town Council members approved five resolutions pertaining to various village grants in their regular monthly meeting, March 10.
Two resolutions were for a potential CV-Love Louisiana Outdoors grant for playground equipment. The first resolution gave signing authority for funds to Mayor Mike Stephens, and the second gave details of playground equipment Gilbert needed.
The CV-Love grant is funded under the Community Development Block Grant - Cares (CDBG - CV) program offering $2.3 million for parks and recreation.
Under the program, $2.3 million will be used to fund 60 smaller municipalities’ park programs. Winning programs could receive up to $125,000.
Another resolution requested Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) grant money to restore water valves and locate older valves.
The CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
A Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant resolution supporting Gilbert’s choice to possibly purchase a police car was approved by Town Council members. The resolution is a formality to apply for the grant.
At the start of each fiscal year, the executive director of the Office of Community Development determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
A resolution also was passed in support of a Municipal Water Pollution Prevention (MWPP) audit to prepare for a grant.
Additionally, Gilbert’s annual trash bash is set for March 21 through May 22. Town Council members approved the rental of trash bins from Wolfe Disposal of St. Joseph.
Participants are asked not to dump tires or appliances in the bins.
Meanwhile, trees will be trimmed or cutdown around the baseball field in preparation of Grow Gilbert’s Eggtravaganza on April 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In a related topic, Town Council members approved installing a culvert near the baseball park’s batting cage. The cage will be converted to a farmer’s market, and the culvert gives participants a walkway across a drainage ditch.
