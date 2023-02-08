Gilbert’s assets exceeded its liabilities by some $1.5 million, giving the village a positive net position for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to the latest Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.
The $1.5 million was a decrease of $124,821 from the prior fiscal year. A significant portion (88 percent or approximately $1.3 million) of Gilbert’s net position reflects its investments in capital assets. According to the audit, those assets are not available for future spending.
New major capital assets purchased or constructed in the fiscal year were water meters and boxes, playground equipment and a hydro pump.
The village also had $82,273 in cash and equivalents followed by $56,000 in investments.
The audit also showed Gilbert had no outstanding debt.
Net position may serve over time as a useful indicator of the government’s financial position.
Meanwhile, the audit reported Gilbert collected $639,478 in total revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Of that amount, charges for services was the largest source of revenue at $265,185 followed by fines, forfeitures and court costs totaling $151,818.
During the fiscal year, the village took in $71,342 in sales tax, $55,244 in operating grants and $22,450 in capital grants, according to the audit.
Expenses amounted to $767,647 which was $128,169 less than the prior year.
Utilities were the villages largest expense at $367,811 followed by police at $168,728 and general government at $131,398.
The audit reported Gilbert’s business-type activities net position decreased by $61,829. The operating loss of the water and sewer fund was $61,873, an increase of $42,151 over the previous year’s operating loss, which was $19,722. The operating loss includes depreciation expense (a non-cash expense) in the amount of $53,908.
Government activities revenues decreased by $22,216 in the current year as compared to the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from fines, according to the audit.
Governmental activities expenses increased by $8,195 in the current year to the prior year. The increase was due primarily to an increase in government expenses in the amount of $20,489.
Additionally, actual revenues in the general fund exceeded the budgeted amounts by $11,466. Actual expenditures exceeded budgeted expenditures by $6,603 in the village’s fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.
Kenneth D. Folden & Co. of Jonesboro performed the audit and listed no findings.
Mike Stephens was the mayor of Gilbert during the 2022 fiscal year. Randall T. Lloyd, Christine Ezell, Barbara Ezell and Susan Britt were alderman and alderwomen.
