Gilbert’s growth continues to soar, as new businesses open and potential business owners look for property.
One new business has opened with three more scheduled to open within two months, leading Town Council members to begin discussions on annexing the village limits.
“We are looking for more property,” said Mayor Mike Stephens. “We are considering extending city limits south to get us more property. We are steadily getting calls from people looking for property and buildings daily. They are wanting to put up a business in Gilbert. We got a bunch of people waiting in line to get to Gilbert.”
The new businesses are located in a recently built shopping center. An insurance agency has moved in, according to Heather Carroll, owner of the shopping center. The Diabetic Care Center of Louisiana will be moving in mid-May, and an accounting service will move in after tax season.
A space reserved for a pharmacy is being finished with a move-in date being last of May.
“One should be through in a couple months, and the other one is getting started,” Carroll said.
Additionally, older store fronts on Main Street are being renovated for businesses, Stephens said.
To add a decorative touch, eight street lights like those in downtown Winnsboro have been added to the new shopping complex through a private donation. Grow Gilbert, a volunteer nonprofit organization, has started writing a grant, that if funded, would be used to purchase additional decorative lights for La. Hwy 15.
Meanwhile, Gilbert’s USDA-funded sewer project start date is fast approaching, according to Stephens.
“We are in the final stages with USDA on it,” Stephens said.
The project will start on Third and Fourth streets replacing problem sewer lines. Plans are also to rebuild sewer lift stations.
Additionally, Gilbert has also recently received new street signs.
“We got all new streets signs,” Stephens said. “We got 90 percent of them up.”
Tami Boyd, from Winnsboro, helped with the funding and installing the signs. She said Gilbert’s growth has “impressed” her, and she wanted to help.
“I’ve been so impressed with improvements the small towns are making in our parish,” Boyd said. “When I learned that streets signs in Gilbert were either missing or so faded they were difficult to read, I wanted to help with the project. The new signs will aid first responders find locations in an emergency and are another addition to Grow Gilbert’s mission.”
Gilbert officials are also looking into more activities and events for adults and children. One major project for children is the expansion of the park which was recently built. Gilbert has received a grant to expand the park located near Town Hall.
“This is going to be a pretty large park after the expansion is complete,” Stephens said. “It’s going to go all the way to the street behind the Town Hall.”
Stephens and his administration are also working with Franklin Parish School Board officials to lease Gilbert High School’s old football field. Stephens and Grow Gilbert volunteers hope to host events at the area. Currently, the majority of events are held at the old baseball park but space and parking are limiting. Holding events at the football field will provide more room.
“We got several events on the burners,” Stephens said. “We’re waiting to get the lease signed on the property.”
Stephens said he and volunteers at Grow Gilbert have several events for both adults and children coming up, and the football field lease is paramount.
“We are looking at several other projects for kids and adults to do,” Stephens said. “It is in the very early stages. It all depends on if we can get the lease on the School Board property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.