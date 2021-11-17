Repairs to Gilbert’s water infrastructure are forthcoming with aldermen voting to use part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund improvements.
Aldermen approved the action in their regular Nov. 11 meeting.
Gilbert employees were busy last month repairing line leaks resulting in water being shut off to the entire village due to faulty valves, according to Mayor Mike Stephens. Many of the valves were approximately 30 years old.
ARPA money will be used to repair or replace older cut-off valves, so only certain portions of Gilbert have to be without water instead of the entire village.
“We can use this money for the improvements,” Stephens said. “We definitely need to get started getting the valves fixed, so we can cut off certain areas or at least third of the town instead of cutting off the whole town.”
In a related matter, Gilbert officials continue to wait on USDA for a $821,000 USDA grant along with a $588,000 USDA loan to refurbish the majority of its sewer system, according to Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe.
In the Aug. 13, 2020 meeting, McManus announced Gilbert had received the funds that totaled $1.4 million with 58 percent of the proceeds coming from the grant. The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
Additionally, Stephens and aldermen reviewed roof and other renovation designs for Gilbert’s Town Hall building. The roof will be metal, sloped to the back with gutters located in the rear. A drive through will also be built in the front for residents to pay bills and do other village business.
The project will be partially funded by a $11,700 Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant.
Meanwhile, aldermen introduced two ordinances dealing with simple theft and loitering.
Simple theft and loitering are already state law but Gilbert needs to pass the ordinances locally. Aldermen will hold a public hearing and vote on the ordinances in their December meeting.
In other action, aldermen accepted a donation of land located in Gilbert from Emily Meriwether’s heirs. The land is four lots with no buildings.
