Gilbert officials will used America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to renovate town hall, according to Mayor Mike Stephens.
Stephens discussed renovation plans earlier in Town Council member’s January meeting.
Renovation plans call for roof repairs, painting and refurbishment of the men’s bathroom, all funded by $102,000 of ARPA money. Remainder of the money will go towards a reimbursement for Gilbert personnel who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other news, Gilbert’s assets exceeded its liabilities by approximately $1.6 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, according to a Legislative Audit report.
The village’s net position decreased by $43,453, and the net position of governmental activities decreased by $23,732. The net position of business-type activities increased by $19,722, according to the audit.
Of the total net position amount, $270,153 was unrestricted net position. Gilbert’s net position is comprised of $709,700 from governmental activities and $963,597 from business-type activities.
Eighty-four percent of Gilbert’s net position reflects its investments in capital assets which is not available for future spending.
Overtime, net position serves as a useful indicator of the government’s financial position.
Village total revenues increased in 2021 to $663,068, according to the audit. Of that amount, $373,985 was from governmental activities which included taxes.
Gilbert collected $14,335 in ad valorem taxes, $52,512 in sales taxes, $9,568 in franchise taxes and $23,237 in other taxes.
Licenses and permits made up $10,999 in governmental revenues.
Business-type revenues amounted to $289,083, according to the audit.
While revenues totaled $663,068, expenses for Gilbert amounted to $707,701 creating a deficiency of $44,633, according to the audit.
Gilbert spent the most on police at $190,299 followed by general government at $110,909.
The village also spent $67,067 on highways and streets and $19,446 on its fire department.
Gilbert’s water sales for FY 2021 totaled $151,547 while sewer sales amounted to $116,083. An operating grant also bolstered the water and sewer fund by $25,000.
Operating expenses for the water and sewer fund totaled $316,059 for an operating loss of $28,176, according to the audit.
Gilbert spent the most out of water and sewer fund in its personal at $140,637 followed by utilities at $71,066.
It spent $34,372 with repairs and maintenance and $52,108 in depreciation. Gilbert also spent $7,601 in miscellaneous and $10,275 in contractual services.
Gilbert, incorporated in 1912, employs a village clerk, chief of police, water and sewer superintendent and approximately fifteen full and part-time employees, according to the audit.
Gilbert is governed by a three-person board of aldermen, namely Randall Lloyd, Christine Ezell and Susan Britt.
Mike Stephens is mayor.
Kenneth D. Folden & Co of Jonesboro, the agency who performed the audit, found no findings.
