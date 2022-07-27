Gilbert and Wisner leadership went unchallenged in the recent Nov. 8 Open Primary/Congressional election qualifying.
Mayor Mike Stephens, Aldermen Susan Britt, Barbara Ezell and Randy Lloyd and Chief of Police Alvie Vick will once again serve Gilbert.
Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty, Aldermen Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, Cheryl Jones and Chief of Police Billy Beach will serve another four years in office.
McCarty will enter into his second term as Wisner’s mayor.
Under McCarty’s leadership Wisner has undergone a resurgence in community support, localized events, infrastructure improvement and arts.
McCarty’s most visible accomplishment in his first four years was the establishment of South Franklin Catfish Festival. The annual event draws approximately 7,000 people coming to shop at vendors, inspect classic cars and listen to live music.
McCarty has also trimmed Wisner’s budget, repaired its water and sewer system and enlisted local artists to paint several murals throughout the town.
Stephens is entering into his sixth term as Gilbert’s mayor and calls the years of servanthood to the village’s residents “challenging.”
“It’s been a challenge, but we are going in the right direction at Gilbert,” Stephens said. “And, we are going to keep right on where we are traveling.”
Gilbert’s road is a pathway that has seen a resurgence of businesses, infrastructure improvement and family events for the small village.
Recently, construction for a new strip mall has begun with room for six businesses. Also, a Main Street business revival has started with “several” new shops in the works, according to Stephens.
In infrastructure improvements, Gilbert officials are “getting close” to receiving bids for sewer system improvements, according to Stephens.
In 2020, Gilbert received an $821,000 USDA grant along with a $588,000 USDA loan to refurbish the majority of its sewer system.
Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe, called the grant a “home run for Gilbert” in the 2020 Town Council meeting.
The amounts total $1.4 million with 58 percent of the proceeds coming from the grant.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
Additionally, volunteers have launched a Saturday morning farmer’s market in Gilbert during the summer months.
Material for a children’s park has arrived for Gilbert and will soon be built, and another children’s park is being planned near the farmer’s market located at the old Dixie Youth baseball park.
“Things are looking up,” Stephens said.
