A Gilbert man was indicted on second degree murder charge in the death of a 24-year-old female.
The Franklin Parish grand jury handed the indictment Feb. 24 with Fifth Judicial District County Judge Will Barham presiding.
On Dec. 15, 2021, Damon K. Gilmore, of Oakley Road in Gilbert, allegedly murdered Brianna Darby after he hit her with his truck going in excess of 100 miles per hour on La Hwy 568.
Gilmore was also indicted on hit and run driving resulting in death or serious bodily injury “being the driver of a motor vehicle knowingly having been involved in or having causing an accident where death was a result,” according to court documents.
Additionally, Franklin Parish grand jury indicted Gilmore with obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
Gilmore is being held without bail.
If convicted for second degree murder, Gilmore may receive life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
For the hit-and-run driving resulting in death, Gilmore, if convicted, faces no less then five years to 20 years with or without hard labor without benefit of parole probation or suspension.
If convicted for obstruction of justice, Gilmore faces not more than 40 years and not more than a $100,000 fine.
