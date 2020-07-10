Nicholes Trey Glass, 33, was arrested in connection with the June 30 homicide of Michelle Houston, according to a Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office statement.
Glass was being held at Franklin Parish Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder. He was booked Thursday evening, and his bond was set at $1 million.
Shortly after booking, Glass made a suicide attempt resulting in him being transported to a medical facility where he is currently in custody and receiving medical attention, according to the sheriff’s statement.
On June 30 approximately 6 p.m., Houston, age 50, was found by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office deputies at a La. Hwy 578 residence. She was unresponsive.
The investigation is ongoing by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office and the Louisiana State Police.
