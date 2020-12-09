Nicholes Trey Glass’ preliminary trial originally scheduled for Dec. 7 has been continued until Feb. 9 with a trial date set for June 21, according to Caroline Hemphill, assistant Fifth District Attorney.
Glass was indicted July 29 on second degree murder, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and cruelty to animals in connection with the homicide of Michelle Houston.
On June 30 at approximately 6 p.m., Houston, 50, was found unresponsive by Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies at a La. Hwy. 578 residence.
Glass was arrested June 30 and booked into Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond for second degree murder and obstruction of justice indictment and a $2,000 bond for the cruelty to animal indictment.
Regarding the cruelty to animals indictment, “Nicholas T. Glass, on or about June 30, 2020 did intentionally or with criminal negligence, commit cruelty to animals by shooting,” according to a court document.
If convicted of second degree murder, Glass could face life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole.
