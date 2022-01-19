It will be a busy year in the Louisiana Legislature and Rep. Neil Riser and Sen. Glen Womack have set individual goals to attain.
The legislators’ goals range from infrastructure, broadband, redistricting and agriculture technology for their districts and Louisiana.
Rep. Neil Riser
Riser’s major 2022 goal deals with improving parish roads and using federal dollars to help fund those improvements.
Franklin Parish roads have been particularly hit hard with freeze damage suffered last February. Pot holes dot parish roads from inclement weather when moisture seeped under pavement and froze. Frozen water expanded creating additional pot holes.
Franklin Police Jury and McManus Engineering Consultant officials have continually dealt with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives for possible repair reimbursements.
Riser hopes this year, legislation will be able to help in the repairs.
“We’re doing well with our state highways,” Riser said. “But our parish roads have seen a drop in revenue and a rise in construction cost. We must try to help all of our parishes with these problems.”
Another of Riser’s 2022 goals was to keep a north/south congressional district instead of a proposed east/west district.
“It was a fight to keep the districts 10 years ago, and I expect it will be a fight this time,” Riser said.
Redistricting is underway, a process the state Legislature undertakes each 10 years after receiving the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Legislature may add or remove districts, or redraw district boundaries to match population metrics so that each district has an ideal, or equitable, number of voters.
Census data shows Louisiana added some 124,000 residents since the last census in 2010. That means the state will keep its six congressional districts, without adding or removing any of Louisiana's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Data from the 2020 Census indicated significant population losses in the 4th and 5th congressional districts as well as population growth in East Baton Rouge, Orleans and Lafayette parishes.
For example, the 4th congressional district lost 10 to 20 percent of its population while the 5th congressional lost 5 to 10 percent, having lost some 37,000 residents.
The Legislature has until February to complete redistricting, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has the authority to veto any proposed congressional and legislative district map.
The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to scrutinize all redistricting plans to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act.
Additionally, Louisiana Delta Community College’s (LDCC) agriculture technology program will remain a major focus for Riser in 2022.
“This is really big,” Riser said. “The tech world is moving very fast, and I believe we are on top of it with this program.
Under the ag tech program, participants receive safety instruction, equipment maintenance and operation.
Students will learn technology pertaining to four or five pieces of equipment. The course is designed to instruct students on ever changing technology with construction and farm equipment.
According to DeAnne Kiper, Winnsboro campus director, the program is in the planning stages of their buildout to accommodate the ag shop and other spaces.
“We hope to start construction at the end of the year,” Kiper said.
Upon graduating, students will have National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) credentials level one and two heavy equipment operator, OSHA 10 and a commercial driver’s license (CDL). They will also receive a certificate of technical studies from LDCC.
Sen. Glen Womack
Top 2022 goal for Womack was to “get COVID-19 behind us as a nation and state” and start working on improving education and employment opportunities.
“We need to get the unemployment rate to a minimum,” Womack said.
Another important aspect Womack wants to see through is the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunity (GUMBO) program.
GUMBO’s purpose is to use more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With GUMBO, internet providers will apply for funding, while municipal and parish governments offer support through matching funds or infrastructure.
According to ConnectLa data, 13,000 Franklin Parish residents 4,600 Concordia Parish residents, 7,000 Catahoula Parish residents, and 4,300 Tensas Parish residents were unserved concerning broadband service.
ConnectLa is the administering entity of GUMBO and is through Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity.
“This is going to be a huge milestone to help Louisiana small businesses and education,” Womack said.
Womack also wants to see supply chain issues put to rest in 2022 and assure law enforcement organizations have the full support of his office and citizens he serves.
Additionally, he is hopeful this year will see some of Louisiana’s infrastructure problems solved.
“We have a lot of money coming to repair our infrastructure,” Womack said. “This next year, you will see a lot of our municipalities working on their infrastructure.”
