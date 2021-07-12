Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than a quarter century including serving an unprecedented four terms as governor, died Monday at his home on Gonzales. He was 93.
A populist Democrat from humble beginnings in Marksville, Edwards got his feet wet in politics in the early 1950s in his adopted hometown of Crowley where he was elected to the City Council and served in that capacity until his election to the state Senate in 1964.
Edwards represented Louisiana in the U.S. House Representatives for roughly three terms from the old Seventh District before being elected governor in 1972. He would serve two consecutive terms. The state Constitution prohibited him from serving for a third consecutive term.
Edwards returned to the campaign trail in 1983 and easily defeated the incumbent, Republican Dave Treen, who ironically Edwards had defeated once before in the governor's race some 11 years earlier. Edwards' third term was marked by scandal and a faltering economy, setting the stage for Edwards to be toppled in the 1987 governor's race when an upstart congressman, Buddy Roemer, would emerge from a crowded field of candidates to unseat his father's longtime political ally.
Edwards made yet another comeback and in 1991 he was elected to a fourth and final term in a runoff against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. Edwards captured more than one million votes, or more than 61 percent of the vote.
Citing an inability to work with an emerging partisan Legislature, Edwards announced in June 1994 that he would not seek re-election the following year. He left office in January 1996. One year later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed Edwards was the target of an investigation into the awarding of riverboat gambling licenses. In 2001, Edwards was convicted on racketeering charges and sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison. He would serve for roughly eight and a half years.
Following his release from prison, Edwards married Trina Scott, who he had befriended while serving in the federal prison at Oakdale. He was 83, and she was 32. In 2013, Trina Edwards gave birth to their child, Eli Wallace Edwards.
Edwards never exhibited any bitterness from his conviction and incarceration, and at speaking engagements around the state to promote his biography along with author Leo Honeycutt, Edwards often was greeted by large crowds and by standing ovations.
“You may have forgotten me, but I never forgot you,” Edwards told an audience in West Monroe.
