Seniors are excited, parents are sad and school administration are busy preparing ceremonies for their outgoing students. It is graduation season in Franklin Parish.
Local schools have scheduled graduation ceremonies and many have held baccalaureate and academic banquets. The following are graduation times and places:
Franklin Parish High School will hold its 2022 graduation ceremony on Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in Patriot Stadium.
All attendees must have a ticket to enter. Ticket-holders will enter through the gate based on ticket color.
Those attending are asked to park in the designated parking areas. For more information, visit the Franklin Parish High School Senior webpage.
Commencement services for the Family Community Christian School Class of 2022 will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, in the Bud Hilbun Student Life Center.
Valedictorian of the class is Carson Bordelon, and Ellie Munholland garnered salutatorian honors.
Franklin Academy will hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 at 10 a.m. May 21, at River of Life in Winnsboro.
Honored as class valedictorians are Andrea Lynn Chrisulis, Shelby Rae Dickerson and Robert Penalton Newman.
Members of the graduating class in addition to the valedictorians are: John Carson Braswell, Katelynn Danielle Faulk, Christopher Adam Fife, Patrick Allen Finley, Timothy Gabriel Halbrook, Lilli Alannah Magee, Natalie Brooke Roberts, Jackson Noah Spradling and Halie Nicole Thomas.
