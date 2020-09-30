A Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Roderick Branch, 40, of second degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer and Henry Wesley, 26, of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in two separate cases Sept. 2.
Branch was initially arrested and charged with first degree murder of Darrion Wilson of Winnsboro by Franklin Parish Sheriff officers after he led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through three parishes.
At 4:18 a.m. Aug. 21, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office had located and were in pursuit of Branch’s suspected vehicle. During the pursuit, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s office informed Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office of the chase.
The chase led them from Tensas Parish through Catahoula Parish and into Franklin Parish.
The pursuit, with Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies involved, was at high speeds and at times exceeded 127 miles per hour.
In Gilbert, deputies deployed stop sticks on US Highway 425 near Huggins Lane. The vehicle continued to flee into Winnsboro where it crashed and Branch was placed under arrest. A handgun was also recovered during a vehicle search.
Branch was arraigned on Sept. 15, and a pre-trial date has been set for Nov. 10 with a trial date Jan. 11, 2021.
Henry Wesley
Wesley was initially arrested and charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of Jamie Davis, 38, on the 900 block of Bosworth Street on Aug. 4 by Winnsboro Police Department.
The incident occurred Aug. 2 when Winnsboro Police Sgt. Madison Eaton and Officer Kevin Shirley found Davis. He was airlifted to Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria where he succumbed to injuries.
His pre-trial date is set for Nov. 10 with a trial date of Jan. 11, 2021.
