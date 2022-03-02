A $509,000 grant awarded through the Delta Regional Authority to Franklin Medical Center will go to complete planned expansion projects.
The announcement was made to Board of Commissioners in regular session Feb. 24.
Board of Commissioners accepted the bid of Mann’s Construction Co. of West Monroe for projects to be completed in the hospital’s main facility during that meeting. Mann’s submitted a base bid of $3,731,000 with two alternate bids, one for a training center, and the other for the ICU, which came in at $544,000 and $677,000 respectively.
Last week U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow posted separate announcements related to the grant funding. The grant received by FMC was part of an eight-project, $4 million dollar investment in community projects across Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District.
“These strategic investments from the Delta Regional Authority are helping us continue to move the Fifth District forward,” Letlow said in making the announcement for the recent grants. “We appreciate the DRA making such a substantial commitment to our region, and we look forward to working with them and our state partners on projects in the future.”
According to Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer, FMC applied for the grant during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of plans to increase the hospital’s capacity to absorb additional patients during large scale crisis affecting public health.
Provider Relief Funds (PRF) are being used for the bulk of construction costs related to expansions, which include clinic expansions currently underway on the hospital’s main campus.
PRF was established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to reimburse health care providers for increased expenses or lost revenue related to COVID-19.
New construction will include enlargement of the surgical department and lab in the hospital itself, as well as the alternates related to the ICU and training center.
“We don’t (currently) have the capacity to absorb additional patients,” Kramer said. He noted that expanding the lab will help accommodate the additional testing required.
The investment is expected to create five jobs.
Kramer explained that during pandemics such as COVID-19, the surgery area can be diverted to handle patients, since surgeries would not be performed.
Other bids for the hospital facility improvements were submitted by Tudor, $4,179,000 for the base, $634,000 for Alternate 1 and $709,000 for alternate 2; and from Womack and Sons, $5,210,000, base; $985,000 Alt. 1; and $962,000 Alt. 2.
Construction on current clinic projects was set back by rain, but Kramer said the work on the mental health clinic, weather permitting, should be completed in May or June, with other clinic expansion projects to hopefully be completed soon after.
Other Fifth Congressional district projects funded through DRA are:
• $1,297,868 for road improvements at the Madison Parish Port in Tallulah
• $1,014,000 for retrofitting and expanding facilities at the Central Louisiana Regional Port in Alexandria
• $476,673 for a new municipal water well in Simmsboro
• $421,393 for drainage improvements in the Cypress Street area of Monroe
• $398,954 for sewer improvements in the Slack Street area of West Monroe
• $112,575 for programs at the University of Louisiana Monroe to study aerial systems
• $33,815 for a wastewater treatment plant in Waterproof
