What is the meaning of Christmas?
For many it is materialism, a time of receiving gifts. For some, it is decorations and Christmas lights. For some the meaning of Christmas is all about Santa Claus. And for some it’s about Hallmark Christmas movies. There is nothing wrong with any of these but that’s not what Christmas is about!
In the Bible, John took only 26 words to tell us the meaning of Christmas. John 3:16 tells the story of what Christmas really means.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
The Bible tells us that Christmas means love. It is God’s love that sent His Son to be born, to live a perfect life, and to die for our sins. God’s love brings forgiveness to all who believe in Him.
The Bible also tells us that God first loved us. He is not waiting for us to love Him first, so He can love us. He loves us because that is His character. God is love.
Christmas also means giving. God “gave” His Son to the world. There’s a quote I heard recently that said, “When God loves, He loves a world. When He gives, He gives His Son.”
Jesus, as the Son of God, gave Himself up for us, so we could have eternal life. Truly, that’s the greatest gift that has ever been given. The Bible even calls Jesus “the indescribable gift!”
The Bible also tells us that Christmas means life. Because of Jesus, we can have eternal life if we will believe in Him as Savior and Lord. That’s why God sent His Son, so we could have life through Him.
Won’t you show the love of God to others this Christmas season?
Give generously to those around you and to those that are in need. When you donate your time and resources you show love and concern. These are ways we give back to God for all He has done for us.
But, the greatest gift you can give to Jesus is yourself. If you will turn to Jesus in faith He will forgive and receive you as children of God. God gave His all. Can we give any less?
At Christmas, there is the tradition of giving gifts. What if you are given a gift and you don’t open it? What good is that gift? In order to enjoy the benefit of the gift, you must receive it.
If you will receive the gift of Jesus into your life, then you will enjoy that gift for all eternity, the gift of eternal life.
May the true meaning of Christmas fill you with hope, peace, joy, and love this year. Merry Christmas!
