Willie Nathaniel Greenwood will be tried for second degree murder of his girlfriend, Denitra M. White.
On Aug. 25, a Franklin Parish grand jury formally charged Greenwood, 43, of 648 Calhoun 147, Hampton, Ark., for the May 2021 murder, according to Caroline Hemphill, Fifth Judicial assistant district attorney.
Deputies were first called to Embers Inn, a Winnsboro motel, on May 12, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m. in reference to a welfare concern, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Upon arrival, deputies located White, 32, 297 Maple Street, Hampton, Ark., who was deceased.
White and Greenwood rented the room while Greenwood was working locally for a tree cutting service, according to FPSO reports. After interviews were conducted, deputies identified Greenwood as a suspect in White’s homicide.
Deputies were unable to locate Greenwood at the scene and later determined that Greenwood had fled Louisiana and was returning to Arkansas in the area where he resided, according to FPSO reports.
FPSO contacted Calhoun County Arkansas Sheriff's Office to assist in locating Greenwood. Greenwood was shortly taken into custody in Calhoun County without further incident.
Greenwood has an extensive criminal history including numerous drug charges, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and other aggravated offenses.
If convicted, second degree murder charges carry a mandatory life sentence. An arraignment date has not been set.
Additionally, the Franklin Parish grand jury returned two felony indictments.
Tazjereal M. McCarthy, 22, was indicted on one felony count of sexual battery and first degree rape.
The indictments were connected to a victim under the age of 15.
DeCarlos M. Rollins, 39, was indicted on one felony count of attempted first degree battery.
The indictment was connected to a victim under the age of 13.
The cases were prosecuted by Shirley Gee, Fifth Judicial assistant district attorney.
