Nick Poulos and his small, volunteer contingent have started a growing sense of community in Crowville.
In its second year of existence, Friends of Crowville has hosted 15 events, established a community garden, sponsored multiple scholarships, held a fireworks show, initiated the purpose of 44 street lights and spoke to national and state legislators.
Friends of Crowville is made up of four people: Poulos, Dewanna Ward, Renee Ward and Tammie McDonald.
“You never could’ve imagined that me and three ladies could sit down and come up with some plans that we wanted for our community and parish to experience and put those ideas on a piece of paper,” Poulos remembered. “People have showed up and helped out. We have had a lot of people give us monetary donations because everybody wants to be part of something good and moving forward.”
And move forward they did, all the while gathering more volunteers and building a sense of community.
“Everything we have done in Crowville is a community get together,” Poulos said, explaining one of their major events, the Farmer’s Market. “When you are there, you can love and hug on people and visit. Then while you are there you can buy a tomato or watermelon. That has been the success of it.”
The group has shown great success in their community-geared events such as Crowville’s Farmers Market and Fall Festival. In its second year, the market ran for three months, every Thursday, offering fresh vegetables, fruits and homemade items.
This year, Crowville’s Fall Festival will feature 70 vendors, 10 food related booths and raise money for Crowville School’s Parent, Teacher Organization.
Additionally, Friends of Crowville hosted summer day camps where Seeker Springs taught Christian-based life skills. The group also partnered with LSU Extension Service’s Quincy Vidrine for a youth chef camp where healthy food preparation was taught.
Along the lines of healthy eating, the group and LSU AgCenter has sponsored Crowville School’s community garden.
“We’re just really excited about partnering with LSU AgCenter,” he said. “It goes back to the three pillars we started on: Community, health and safety.”
While building a community spirit, the nonprofit organization has brought awareness to Crowville at state and national levels. The group regularly speaks with U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, Sen. Glen Womack and Rep. Neil Riser about Crowville’s wants and needs.
Through this relationship, the group has two Capital Outlay projects in Baton Rouge for possible funding.
Friends of Crowville knows the senior citizens are the backbone of their community.
“We have a great relationship with our senior citizens at the community center,” he said. “They are playing bingo, exercising and having a great time. Again, that’s a community.”
Along with speaking to area legislators, Friends of Crowville has created strategic partnerships with LSU Extension Service and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC). Poulos hopes these partnerships will lead to their next role: education.
“We’re going to try to continue to engage people in the events that we did this year and build on those,” Poulos said. “A second aspect is we have a great opportunity now to move into that educational role.”
Poulos wants to educate young people on the importance of obtaining a good education.
“It goes beyond high school.” he said. “We can hook you up with Louisiana Delta Community College and the classes that are there. You can begin to further your education. That makes individuals successful and prosperous. To begin to live that American dream, you have to be able to seek that education, be able to get educated and get a good job.”
Poulos calls LSU Extension Service and LDCC “hidden gems.”
Poulos acknowledges Friends of Crowville has had a lot of help. Some organizations that have helped were: Harper Family Foundation, Thomas H & Mayme P. Scott Foundation, Poulos Brothers Foundation, Sheriff Kevin Cobb and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department, Franklin State Bank, WSB, Citizens Progressive Bank, Caldwell Bank & Trust and Progressive Bank.
In the upcoming year, Friends of Crowville hopes to expand their efforts parish wide. One way is by hosting an LSU AgCenter gardener’s summit at Jack Hammon’s Community Center in Winnsboro. By attending, a person can be a step closer to receiving their Master’s Gardeners certification.
According to Poulos, the work of Friends of Crowville can be duplicated.
“Anything that Friends of Crowville has done can be replicated,” he assured. “You just have to have commitment and dedication. The rewards are worth it. It is overwhelming to see how many people have stepped up to help once they have seen something good and success has happened.”
As far as next year, Poulos and his team will be striving to build community in Crowville and Franklin Parish, he said.
“I think 2023 will be more successful than 2022 as we add to the programs that we are doing and focus in on more of those individual needs.” he said.
